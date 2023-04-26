Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is JLB & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

