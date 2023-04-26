Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $201,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

