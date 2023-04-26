Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

