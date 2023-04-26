Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 245,336 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

