Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 245,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.
Insider Transactions at Apple
Apple Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.
Apple Profile
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
