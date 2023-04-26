Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 365,365 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $192,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

