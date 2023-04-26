Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,503.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.17.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.22. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

