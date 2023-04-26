Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Azenta worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

