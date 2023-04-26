Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.56 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $66,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of OSK opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

