Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.49 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after buying an additional 476,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after buying an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 3,250 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $979,696.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.2 %

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

