Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

