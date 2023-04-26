Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 4.3 %

BBVA stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

