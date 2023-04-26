Bank of Montreal Can Sells 558 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

