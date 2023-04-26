BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) COO Ryan Blake Buys 4,732 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) COO Ryan Blake purchased 4,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Ryan Blake purchased 1,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $13,490.00.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

BCBP stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.61.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.