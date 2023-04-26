BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan Buys 4,123 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.