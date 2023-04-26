Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $403.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

