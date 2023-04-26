BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $113.00

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 45138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.93 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

