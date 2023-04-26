Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

