Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $403.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

