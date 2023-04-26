Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Down 1.2 %

CERS stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $431.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.04. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

