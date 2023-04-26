Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.15-$6.35 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,471 shares of company stock valued at $699,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.