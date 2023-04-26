Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $84.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

