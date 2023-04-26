Comerica Bank Has $637,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $106.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at $185,185.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

