Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

