Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 72,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 110,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

