Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $17.85

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $18.92. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 80,531 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Insider Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

