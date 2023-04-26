Cwm LLC Acquires 1,402 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,491,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after buying an additional 594,628 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.0 %

BKR stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -266.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

