Cwm LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

