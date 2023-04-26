Cwm LLC Buys 305 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.