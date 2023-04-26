Cwm LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

NYSE CDAY opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

