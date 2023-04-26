Cwm LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

