Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 3,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AES by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

