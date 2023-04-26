Cwm LLC Sells 423 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $48.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
