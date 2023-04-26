Cwm LLC Sells 423 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.