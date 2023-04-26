Cwm LLC Trims Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,865 shares of company stock worth $40,944,477 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

