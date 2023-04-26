Davidson Investment Advisors Has $696,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

