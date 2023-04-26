Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,469,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 268,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 52,668 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.89, a PEG ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.49. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

