Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 5,477 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $403.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

