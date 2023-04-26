Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $329.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

