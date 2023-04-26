Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

