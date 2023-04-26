Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Dover Stock Down 2.1 %

DOV opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

