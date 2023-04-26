eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

