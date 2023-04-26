Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

