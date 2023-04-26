Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $173.01

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $173.01, but opened at $178.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $178.11, with a volume of 3,754 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

