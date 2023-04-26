EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of EnerSys worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EnerSys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

