Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ENI were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $3,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 85,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

E stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

