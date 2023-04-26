Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Envista were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Envista by 45.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,963 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Envista by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 842,522 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Envista by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,983,000 after buying an additional 651,953 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Envista by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $30,335,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.