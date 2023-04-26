EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $48,027,000. State Street Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in EPR Properties by 360.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 410,432 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 331.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

