Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $122,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

