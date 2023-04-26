Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

