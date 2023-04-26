Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $472.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

